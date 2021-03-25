Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 171.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.