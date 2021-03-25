Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 192.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

