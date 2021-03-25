Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

NYSE MET opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

