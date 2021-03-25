Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $273.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.14 and a one year high of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.76.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

