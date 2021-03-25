Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

