PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of PDF Solutions worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $16.84 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

