PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,973,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 633,340 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,038,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.21. 211,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average of $224.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

