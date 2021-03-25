Particl (PART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,210.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Particl has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $7.84 million and $18,210.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,782,906 coins and its circulating supply is 9,745,437 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

