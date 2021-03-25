Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:PLC opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$32.46. The company has a market cap of C$891.62 million and a PE ratio of 67.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

