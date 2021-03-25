Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.95 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $360,652.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00052088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,327,660 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

