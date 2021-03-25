PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR opened at $70.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

