PancakeSwap Price Tops $11.99 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $469.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00022901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00058442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00762219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00075236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 232,892,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,475 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.