Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $42,108.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00.

PLMR stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. 250,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,173,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.