Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $5.02 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.97.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $225.83. 677,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196,951. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $184.52 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

