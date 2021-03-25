Paloma Partners Management Co Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,800 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,237,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

