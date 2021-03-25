Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 582.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $72,711,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $98.39 and a one year high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

