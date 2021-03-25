Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,291 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 523,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,479,695. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

