Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 210.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 611,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

