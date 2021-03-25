PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 15,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 632,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

PAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

