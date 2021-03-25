Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

