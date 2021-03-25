Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 6.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,354. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.