Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 3.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 9,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,008. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

