Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

