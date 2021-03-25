Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

