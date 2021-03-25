Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Oshkosh stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.