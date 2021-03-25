Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $220.55 million and $65.96 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,989,961 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

