Orchid Island Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

