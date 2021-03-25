Orbs (ORBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.44 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $407.33 million and $67.44 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00637091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023877 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

