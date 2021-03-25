OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.49. 3,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OptimizeRx by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

