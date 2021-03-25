Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Onto Innovation in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE ONTO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $44,882,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.