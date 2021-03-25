OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 194,350 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

