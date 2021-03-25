Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.23

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.23 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 91.75 ($1.20). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 552,388 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of £145.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.49.

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

