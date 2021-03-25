Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

