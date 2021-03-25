Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Purchases $53,560.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

