OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $12,350.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.28 or 0.99861699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,989,279 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

