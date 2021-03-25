Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

