Observer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.82 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Observer has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $64.10 million and approximately $34.82 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00632499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023883 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

