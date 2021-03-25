Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,296,512 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,108,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

