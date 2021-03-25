Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 791,761 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,368,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 64.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 19.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $245.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

