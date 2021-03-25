Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of PepsiCo worth $1,659,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.30. 114,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.04 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

