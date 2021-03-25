Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,870,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $759,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.39. 44,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,931. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -211.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

