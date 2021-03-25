Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 269,127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $623,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

LMT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,911. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $293.61 and a one year high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.80 and a 200-day moving average of $359.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

