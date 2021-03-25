NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0036 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $261,221.13 and $238.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

