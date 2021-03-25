Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $274.54.

