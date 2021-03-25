Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,405 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.47% of Knowles worth $41,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KN opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -510.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

