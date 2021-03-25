Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Mimecast worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Mimecast stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

