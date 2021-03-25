Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,058 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of Veracyte worth $42,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Veracyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

VCYT stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.