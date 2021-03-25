Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $42,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.