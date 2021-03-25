Northern Trust Corp Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $41,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $381.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.