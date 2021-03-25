Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

